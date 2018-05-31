  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:stanislaus county

STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – A pilot was rescued after crashing his ultralight plane into the Woodward Reservoir on Wednesday.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department says their dive team responded to the reservoir after the pilot had to make an emergency landing. The pilot was OK.

The ultralight plane that crashed into the Woodward Reservoir. (Credit: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department)

Officials say it was the first time their crews had to deal with this kind of incident.

Water currents and gusty winds complicated the effort to raise the ultralight, but the plane was eventually taken to shore.

It’s unclear what caused the plane to make an emergency landing. The FAA is investigating.

