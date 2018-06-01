SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The weather may be warming up, but firefighters say it’s too early for controlled burns in one area.

Sacramento fire crews were able to burn off some of the vegetation along the American River Parkway behind Cal Expo on Friday, but they ran into a problem.

While they were able to burn off some of the vegetation, it turns out the grass was greener on the other side.

**UPDATE** All scheduled Fire Fuel Reduction Burns in the Lower American Parkway have been postponed after today. Vegetation is still to green and requires time to dry out. Updates will be posted as they come available @SacRegionalPark pic.twitter.com/a2dAkJefym — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) June 1, 2018

Sacramento has seen a mild spring with temperatures seldom making it into the 90s, and with sproadic days of rain. As a result, fire crews weren’t able to burn off as much of the vegetation as they hoped.

The delay in the burns means off-paved trails will be open.

UPDATE: Sac Fire has delayed the scheduled burns for June 1-5. The off-paved trails will be open. Enjoy your weekend! — SacRegionalParks (@SacRegionalPark) June 1, 2018

Now fire crews are playing the waiting game. But they may not have to wait long.

While Friday was in the mid-80s in Sacramento, temperatures this weekend are expected to push near 100 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.