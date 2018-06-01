  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities are asking for help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Police say Deonna Jenkins was last seen Tuesday morning. The family says she willingly left her home in the 400 block of Bannon Street and hasn’t been seen since.

Jenkins could be in the area of the 5700 block Mack Road with friends, authorities say.

Jenkins could be in the area of the 5700 block Mack Road with friends, authorities say.

She is considered at-risk due to her age, police say.

Anyone who sees her is asked to contact Sacramento police at (916) 264-5471.

