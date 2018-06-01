CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – An 18-year-old man is under arrest after police said he broke into a retirement home and tried to rob the place.

The incident happened early Friday morning at the Crosswoods Oaks retirement community along Crosswoods Circle in Citrus Heights.

Citrus Heights police say the teenage suspect broke into a residence and tried to steal several items. The resident inside was asleep, but at some point during the incident the suspect allegedly assaulted the person.

Officers were able to find and arrest the suspect as he was trying to get away.

The 18-year-old suspect’s name has not been released, but he is facing charges of elder abuse, assault with a deadly weapon and home invasion robbery.