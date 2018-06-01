  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:citrus heights, home invasion robbery

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – An 18-year-old man is under arrest after police said he broke into a retirement home and tried to rob the place.

The incident happened early Friday morning at the Crosswoods Oaks retirement community along Crosswoods Circle in Citrus Heights.

Citrus Heights police say the teenage suspect broke into a residence and tried to steal several items. The resident inside was asleep, but at some point during the incident the suspect allegedly assaulted the person.

Officers were able to find and arrest the suspect as he was trying to get away.

The 18-year-old suspect’s name has not been released, but he is facing charges of elder abuse, assault with a deadly weapon and home invasion robbery.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s