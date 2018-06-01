SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – New details on the suspected Golden State Killer/East Area Rapist are being released.

The documents set to be unsealed include how police tracked down Joseph DeAngelo and arrested him.

#Breaking: #Sacramento judge will UNSEAL search and arrest warrants relating to murders in #GoldenStateKillercase. But crimes relating to sex acts will remain sealed. — Lemor Abrams (@LemorAbrams) June 1, 2018

A Sacramento County judge made the decision yesterday after hours in a closed session with the defense, prosecution and an attorney for the media. He announced his decision in court on Friday.

Documents relating to alleged sex acts will remain sealed, the judge decided.

#Breaking: documents relating to items seized from Jospeh Deangelo’s home- to remain sealed #GSK #EAR — Lemor Abrams (@LemorAbrams) June 1, 2018

Further, documents relating to items seized from DeAngelo’s home will also remain sealed.

Attorneys working on the case say the documents include a list of evidence items that could link the defendant to the crimes.

DeAngelo next court date is set for July 12.