  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Offbeat News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two peacocks who wandered away from the Philadelphia Zoo have been found as they continue to search for one other missing bird.

The zoo says the two peacocks were located and safely collected near the equestrian center in Fairmount Park on Friday morning thanks to a tip from a good Samaritan.

“A very helpful passerby saw the peacocks, contacted the zoo and remained at the site until our team’s arrival,” the zoo said in a statement.

The zoo says the birds appear healthy, but a little hungry, and have been examined by the veterinary staff. They are currently being housed behind-the-scenes.

One peacock still remains missing. One other peacock was found dead, most likely hit by a vehicle.

The peacocks escaped from the zoo on Wednesday night and wandered the Schuylkill Expressway.

The peacocks are known for roaming freely around the Philadelphia Zoo.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s