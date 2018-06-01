PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two peacocks who wandered away from the Philadelphia Zoo have been found as they continue to search for one other missing bird.

The zoo says the two peacocks were located and safely collected near the equestrian center in Fairmount Park on Friday morning thanks to a tip from a good Samaritan.

“A very helpful passerby saw the peacocks, contacted the zoo and remained at the site until our team’s arrival,” the zoo said in a statement.

The zoo says the birds appear healthy, but a little hungry, and have been examined by the veterinary staff. They are currently being housed behind-the-scenes.

One peacock still remains missing. One other peacock was found dead, most likely hit by a vehicle.

The peacocks escaped from the zoo on Wednesday night and wandered the Schuylkill Expressway.

The peacocks are known for roaming freely around the Philadelphia Zoo.