EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — It’s a new clue in an El Dorado County cold case murder that has stumped investigators for 40 years.

Investigators are now revealing a weapon taken from the crime scene of Phyllis Ann Blasy that could be a key to solving her case.

Blasy was murdered in 1978. El Dorado County District Attorney Chief Investigator Jeff Dreher and cold case investigator Bob Cosley are now revealing a unique Remington rifle taken from the home the day of the murder.

“If somebody was to come forward, and say, I’ve got that rifle? Huge,” Cosley said. “You know, for us, it would be huge.”

“It was a Remington 308 bolt-action rifle, with a three-round magazine,” Dreher said.

The rifle with the serial number 6162257 was among several unusual items stolen from the home by the murderer.

“With that specific serial number, we know that that is the gun that was taken,” Dreher said. “And so that gives us a starting point.”

Investigators are not ruling out the possibility Blasy was killed by suspected East Area Rapist Joe DeAngelo, whose alleged crime spree in the area is still piecing together. The MO fits with the Blasy case.

“Yeah, proximity, female victim, shot with a firearm,” Dreher said.

Blasy’s son has been working with investigators since the arrest of DeAngelo, to see if any connection between the two cases exists.

“Why would he not travel up Highway 50 just 20 miles to this rural town and kill somebody there,” Sean Blasy said.

He was 7 years old when his mother was killed. He discovered her body when he arrived home from school.

“It was traumatizing,” Blasy said.

It is a pain her son has lived with for a lifetime. Now his search for answers is motivating cold case investigators to solve the case.

“I can’t imagine what it was like, and I know it has affected him greatly,” Cosley said.

A hunt for a killer. And a new clue for the public. Giving investigators new hope, whoever committed this heinous crime will finally be caught.

“I always hope,” Cosley said. “I mean if I had false hopes, I’d go on to doing something else.”

The El Dorado County District Attorney has a cold case hotline they are requesting the public to call with any new information about the Remington rifle or the Phyllis Ann Blasy case.

The hotline number is 530-621-4590.