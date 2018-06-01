PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – Placer County is looking for volunteers to staff its polling places on Election Day.

The County Elections Office put out a notice Friday that it’s facing a shortage of volunteers to work in its 231 precincts on Tuesday, June 5.

It specifically needs bilingual Spanish- and Korean-speaking volunteers.

Election workers can be paid up to $120.

READ ALSO: Paid Poll Worker Position Available For Election Day

Poll workers must be citizens who are registered to vote, legal permanent residents, or high school students aged 16 years or older with a minimum grade point average of 2.5. Experience is not necessary; all training is provided.

To volunteer to be a poll worker, sign up online here, or call 530-886-5650 or 1-800-824-8683.