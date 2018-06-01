SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after an early morning duplex fire in the Pocket area left one man dead.

The scene is along the cul de sac of Johnfer Way. Firefighters responded to the scene just after 2 a.m. Friday.

Early #morning duplex#Fire claims the life of 40 yr. old man cause unclear neighbor escapes with 2 cats @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento @SacFirePIO pic.twitter.com/rsTHAskb1u — Alisa "Maximun Velocity" Becerra (@Alisabecerra) June 1, 2018

The blaze burned into the attic of the building and dropped down to the unit next door before fire crews could get a handle on the flames.

Sacramento Fire confirms a man, believed to be 40-years-old, in one of the units died in the fire. A woman in the adjacent unit was rescued, along with her two cats.

One firefighter suffered an injury in the incident, but they are expected to be OK.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.