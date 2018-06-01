STOCKTON (CBS13) – Gabriel Flores, Jr., the youngest fighter ever to be signed with Top Rank is now 18-years-old. The little boy with a big dream still represents Stockton, the city he loves.

“It feels amazing. I am fighting for my city. I am fighting for our name, try to do better for us, showing the youth something different. Show them, they can do whatever they want, even if it’s not boxing,” said Flores.

Over the last 12 months, Flores has been busy. As a professional fighter, he has a 7 and 0 record with 5-knock outs. As a high school student, he now has a diploma. Flores just graduated from Cesar Chavez High School. It’s another proud moment he shares with his mom, who he says is always watching from above.

“I imagine her there smiling and happy for me as she always was before. At the age of 12, I lost my mom. You know, she always drove eight hours to see me fight. Wherever I was, she tried her best to see me fight, when she could and that is what motivates me. You can hear her in the cameras, in the background of the videos cheering me on, so that is what really pushes me too,” he said.

Inside the ring, his father Gabriel Flores, Sr., who is not only his manager, but his coach says the young fighter is improving match after match.

“It’s not too hard to prepare him mentally because he’s been through it a number of times. He’s fought overseas, he’s a 12 time national champion, and he was rated number one in the world before he went pro so mentally he is already there,” said Flores, Sr.

Los Gallos Boxing Academy just opened. It’s the new home where Flores, Jr. trains in Stockton. It’s also a place where future fighters can inspire to dream big.

“I am very proud of him, very happy. But we can’t get too happy yet because we are not at our goals. We have high goals and this is just the beginning,” said Flores, Sr.

Flores, Jr. has two upcoming fights. One in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand. The other in Fresno. In late June, he will be honored by the Stockton Ports.