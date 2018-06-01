Ryan Mayer

Vermont is looking to draw remote workers to The Green Mountain State and is offering an interesting deal to relocate. Governor Phil Scott signed a bill into law on Thursday saying that the state will pay people who move to Vermont and work for a company out-of-state a total of $10,000 over two years.

The program, set to start in 2019, will cover relocation, computer, Internet and any other work-related expenses that the new resident might incur in order to work remotely in the state.

According to CNBC, the policy is meant to address the aging population of the state. University of Vermont associate professor of economics Art Woolf provided the Burlington Free Press with the current statistics for the median age of the state.

“Vermont continues to age, and age faster than the nation as a whole. The latest Census Bureau numbers report that Vermont’s median age rose to 42.8 in 2015. That means half of Vermonters are older than 42.8 and half younger. As recently as 1990 Vermont’s median age was just under 33 years, the same as the nation. Over the past quarter of a century, the median age nationally has increased by almost five years to 37.8 while Vermont’s has increased by 10 years.”

The program is being offered on a first come-first serve basis.