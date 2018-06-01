SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A comic convention is coming back to Sacramento at a different venue after saying it wouldn’t be in Sacramento in 2018.

Details on events surrounding the convention are thin at the moment, but the company has officially announced it will take place from Oct 5-7 at Cal Expo.

The company behind Wizard World said in September it wouldn’t be coming back to Sacramento. It had no other Northern California events scheduled.

But before Wizard World, there’s another comic convention aiming to fill the void. The Fandemic Tour is holding its first event in Sacramento from June 22 to 24.