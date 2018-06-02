  • CBS13On Air

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (CBS 13/AP) — Officials say two people have been killed after they fell while climbing El Capitan at Yosemite National Park.

The National Park Service says it happened around 8 a.m. Saturday while the two people were climbing the Freeblast Route.

Park rangers and search and rescue personnel responded to the scene but the climbers didn’t survive the fall.

The names of the climbers were not immediately released and officials would not provide any additional information.

This is the second fatal incident in Yosemite National Park in a little over a week.

Last week, a hiker fell to his death while climbing the iconic granite cliffs of Half Dome in rainy conditions.

