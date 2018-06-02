North Highlands, CA (CBS 13) -Neighbors come to the rescue of man caught in a domestic dispute turned violent in North Highlands Saturday.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department confirms a suspect driving a U-Haul truck started repeatedly ramming a smaller car while a man was inside.

It happened outside a home in the 5900 block of Gilman Way.

Tiffany Muldrow and her husband live just a few doors down and witnessed the incident unfold.

“We see somebody in the car, so my husband took off running down the street, and I ran into get the phone to call 911” Muldrow said.

Muldrow says the chaotic scene intensified as the small car got pinned against a tree and continued to get pounded by the U-Haul. The angry U-Haul driver, she says, inadvertently struck a woman involved who was standing outside holding a baby.

“And when he backed up, he hit her while she had the baby in her hands, sending her flying backwards” she said. “She looked like she was ok, I mean, she was very shaken. The baby was fine. Her legs (the woman) were hurt”

Meanwhile Muldrow’s husband and two other neighbors jumped in to intervene, somehow managing to grab the man out of the U-Haul, pinning him to the ground until sheriff’s deputies arrived and took him into custody.

“He told my husband just point blank ‘I was trying to kill him’”

The victim in the car Muldrow says was bleeding badly and suffered a leg injury, and she believes he’s lucky to be alive.

“It’s crazy, but it was nice to see the community come together. Everybody ran out and tried to help”

The sheriff’s department says CHP is taking over the investigation.

They have yet to release the name of the suspect and the charges.