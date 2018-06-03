  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMPGA Tour Golf
    3:00 PMSports Xtra
    3:30 PM50 Shades of Money
    4:00 PMPower Clean with HydroShot
    4:30 PMOpen House
    View All Programs
Filed Under:snowmobile, Snowmobile ban, Tahoe National Forest, us forest service, USDA, USFS
The Tahoe National Forest. (Credit: USFS)

SIERRA CITY, Calif. (AP) — The debate over snowmobile access in the 1,250-square-mile Tahoe National Forest has turned ugly.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reported last week that the emails, social media posts and online comments with foul and abusive language prompted Forest Service officials to disable a portion of an online comment system.

Tahoe National Forest Supervisor Eli Ilano says he has never seen anything like this.

Supporters of the proposal pushing for more restrictions in the area have been the targets of the online abuse.

Officials fear the hostility in the comments section might deter the public from sharing their input on the Tahoe National Forest Over-Snow Vehicle Use Designation plan.

The five-county area that the forest spans has more than 3,500 registered snowmobiles.

___

Information from: Reno Gazette-Journal, http://www.rgj.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s