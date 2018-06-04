DANVILLE, Va. (WJZ/AP) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-month-old girl who police say was abducted by a registered sex offender at a gas station in Virginia.

News outlets cite the alert issued by Virginia State Police, which says Emma Grace Kennedy and 51-year-old Carl Ray Kennedy could be headed to North Carolina, following the Sunday night kidnapping.

Police say Carl Kennedy is a white male with gray hair and green eyes. He is 5’8″ tall and weighs 170 lbs. He was last seen in a brown, short sleeved shirt with gray shorts and black and white sketchers. He as a tattoo of an eye on the back of his right hand, a skull and a wizard on his left arm, and a skull with a bandanna over it’s mouth with a pit bull tattoo with “american bulldog” written on his right arm.

Kennedy may be driving in a Gold 2007 Suzuki Forenza with North Carolina plates EKZ 5093 or FAA 1873. He could also be driving a Burgundy Toyota Camry, blue Jeep Cherokee or Dodge truck.

Emma Kennedy is a white female with blond hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 2’2″ in length and weighs 18 lbs. She was last seen in a light-blue onesie.

According to the alert, Carl Kennedy was armed with a knife when he assaulted the infant’s mother at a Kwik Stop and took the girl. Police have not disclosed a possible relationship between Carl Kennedy and Emma Kennedy.

Authorities say Carl Kennedy is registered as a sex offender in North Carolina, and is currently out of jail on a $250,000 bond for drug distribution.

