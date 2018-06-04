  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Sacramento Fire Department

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento Firefighter/Paramedic helped deliver a baby girl and her parents decided to thank him by giving their child his name.

Little Brianna Renee recently met her namesake, Brian Hoffer, at Engine 56.

Brian and the Engine 56 crew were called to Brianna’s parents home after her mom unexpectedly went into labor. Her parents didn’t have a name picked out for their baby yet. Brian, who was rendering care, humorously offered the idea of naming the baby after him. Brianna’s parents took him up on the offer.

