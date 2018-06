SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — San Francisco 49ers legend Dwight Clark has passed away at the age of 61, his family said on Monday.

I’m heartbroken to tell you that today I lost my best friend and husband. He passed peacefully surrounded by many of the people he loved most. I am thankful for all of Dwight’s friends, teammates and 49ers fans who have sent their love during his battle with ALS. Kelly Clark. — Dwight Clark (@DwightC87) June 4, 2018

Clark revealed in March 2017 that he had amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. The disease attacks cells that control muscles.

I wanted to share some unfortunate news: I have ALS. https://t.co/RqU0fFT98g — Dwight Clark (@DwightC87) March 20, 2017

