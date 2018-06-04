YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) – Officials say two people have been killed after they fell while climbing El Capitan at Yosemite National Park.

The National Park Service says it happened around 8 a.m. Saturday while the two people were climbing the Freeblast Route.

Park rangers and search and rescue personnel responded to the scene after receiving multiple 911 calls. The climbers didn’t survive the fall.

The climbers were identified as 46-year-old Jason Wells of Boulder, Colorado, and 42-year-old Tim Klien of Palmdale, California.

It was the second fatal incident in Yosemite National Park in a little over a week.

Last week, a hiker fell to his death while climbing the iconic granite cliffs of Half Dome in rainy conditions

This investigation is ongoing and no further details were immediately available.