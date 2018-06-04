  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:climbing, El Captian, Yosemite National Park

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) – Officials say two people have been killed after they fell while climbing El Capitan at Yosemite National Park.

The National Park Service says it happened around 8 a.m. Saturday while the two people were climbing the Freeblast Route.

Park rangers and search and rescue personnel responded to the scene after receiving multiple 911 calls. The climbers didn’t survive the fall.

The climbers were identified as 46-year-old Jason Wells of Boulder, Colorado, and 42-year-old Tim Klien of Palmdale, California.

It was the second fatal incident in Yosemite National Park in a little over a week.

Last week, a hiker fell to his death while climbing the iconic granite cliffs of Half Dome in rainy conditions

This investigation is ongoing and no further details were immediately available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s