  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Vacaville Police

VACAVILLE (CBS13) – A Vacaville Police Officer noticed a fraudulent registration sticker on a car near the Premium Outlets and pulled the driver over- only to find a number of stolen high-end baseball gloves inside the car.

registration Fake Registration Sticker Leads To Burglary Arrests

Credit: Vacaville PD: “The DMV’s registration tab quality appears to be in decline.”

The driver, 39-year-old Joseph Seeger from Sacramento, is on Post-Release Community Supervision for a firearms violation in Sacramento. The passenger, 36-year-old Travis Quigley, is on felony probation in Placer County.

vacavillearrest2 vacavillepdfacebook Fake Registration Sticker Leads To Burglary Arrests

Credit: Vacaville PD

vacavillearrest vacavillepdfacebook Fake Registration Sticker Leads To Burglary Arrests

Credit: Vacaville PD

Officers conducted a probation search on the vehicle and found the baseball gloves with the finger lacing cut, indicating the theft-deterrent sensors were cut off. The officers also found scissors, wire cutters, and a magnet device in the car.

vacavillearrest3 vacavillepdfacebook Fake Registration Sticker Leads To Burglary Arrests

Credit: Vacaville PD

Officers then called local sporting goods stores and found out Dick’s Sporting Goods in Fairfield had recently had $2,805 worth of gloves stolen. The store provided surveillance video and both suspects appear to be the same. Several other stores in the Bay Area have reported similar crimes with similar suspect descriptions.

Both Seeger and Quigley are charged with burglary and possession of stolen property.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s