VACAVILLE (CBS13) – A Vacaville Police Officer noticed a fraudulent registration sticker on a car near the Premium Outlets and pulled the driver over- only to find a number of stolen high-end baseball gloves inside the car.

The driver, 39-year-old Joseph Seeger from Sacramento, is on Post-Release Community Supervision for a firearms violation in Sacramento. The passenger, 36-year-old Travis Quigley, is on felony probation in Placer County.

Officers conducted a probation search on the vehicle and found the baseball gloves with the finger lacing cut, indicating the theft-deterrent sensors were cut off. The officers also found scissors, wire cutters, and a magnet device in the car.

Officers then called local sporting goods stores and found out Dick’s Sporting Goods in Fairfield had recently had $2,805 worth of gloves stolen. The store provided surveillance video and both suspects appear to be the same. Several other stores in the Bay Area have reported similar crimes with similar suspect descriptions.

Both Seeger and Quigley are charged with burglary and possession of stolen property.