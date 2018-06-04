ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – The Roseville Police Department is looking for help to find a man and a woman accused of breaking into cars, then causing a number of crashes as they ran from officers.

The two suspects are accused of breaking into the cars on May 22, 2018 in the Broderick Roadhouse parking lot on Eureka Road. As officers responded they spotted the suspects in an older dark grey BMW 7 series sedan. The officers followed the car and tried to conduct a traffic stop. The suspects are accused of nearly crashing into the patrol car before passing through the intersection of Rocky Ridge Drive and Lead Hill Boulevard- where the suspects caused a number of traffic collisions. Officers then lost sight of them.

The man and the woman are accused of vehicle burglary, conspiracy, and evading a Peace Officer.