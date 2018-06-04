SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – We’ll be seeing a lot more of the newly released electronic license plates on the streets of Sacramento after the city announced it’ll be installing them on city vehicles.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg is expected to formally make the announcement at a press conference along H Street in front of City Hall this morning, according to a statement from Mayor Darrell Steinberg’s office. It isn’t clear how many of vehicles will have the pricey plates, which retail for $700 each and require an $8 monthly service fee. Officials say the city will pay less than half — $300 per plate, which will also allow them to better track vehicles, they say.

Sacramento will become the first city in the country to adopt the new devices, according to the statement.

The devices, called Rplate Pro, can be used as a legal license plate display other messages like DMV-approved messages like “Don’t Drink and Drive” or “My Child is an Honor Student,” maker Reviver Auto says.

Reviver also believes the plates could be used to broadcast emergency alerts.

However, critics worry about driver safety, specifically whether the plates will be able to track speed, location, and personal information. The company claims the plates have “the same level of security as online banking, with three-key encryption protocols.”

Fifteen thousand plates have been pre-sold and the company expects 1,500 of them to be on the road by the end of June.