SEATTLE (CBS13) – First there was the Unicorn Frappuccino, then it was the Dragon Frappuccino, and now it’s time for the Serious Strawberry Frappuccino.

Starting Tuesday Starbucks customers can order the blended beverage. It’s described as “a new take on the Strawberries and Creme Frappuccino.” The barista first adds a swirl of strawberry fruit puree, then adds the Strawberries and Creme Frappuccino base (a blend of ice, milk, and strawberry infusion blend), then another swirl of strawberry puree, topped with vanilla whipped cream.

A Grande costs $4.95. This is a permanent menu item.

Starbucks did not list the sugar or calorie count.

Other new items on the summer menu: