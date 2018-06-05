SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – More than a dozen protesters from the California Poor People’s Campaign were arrested at the State Capitol on Monday.

California Highway Patrol officials say protesters went inside the building a little before 2 p.m. The protesters’ permit only allowed for them to assemble near the west steps of the State Capitol, not inside.

Officers say that the group managed to encircle a statue in the Capitol rotunda.

Poor Californians, not the middle class, and not the rich, made CA a deep blue state. Even in 2018, elected representatives continue to represent the wealthy over our interests. They continue to center Columbus over Indigenous peoples No more We'll be back #PoorPeoplesCampaign pic.twitter.com/rn4f8BftYY — California Poor People's Campaign (@CaliforniaPPC) June 5, 2018

The California Poor People’s Campaign was targeting the statue of Christopher Columbus.

Officers started arresting protesters after some started to climb on the statue to try and hang banners and flags.

In total, 13 protesters were arrested. They are facing charges of resisting and delaying a peace officer, disobeying a lawful order and vandalism.