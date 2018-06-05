AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) — Voter turnout in one county has surpassed expectations, causing polling centers to run out of ballots.

The problems started around 3 p.m. this afternoon as polling places were running out of ballots in heavily populated voting locations.

A second printing of ballots was made in Sacramento and is on its way up to Amador County.

Voters who are in line before 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast their ballot.

The whole of Amador County is part of California’s 4th Congressional District. It’s currently represented by Rep. Tom McClintock. He’s faced heavy protests and a challenge from multiple Democrats in the district hoping to unseat him.

The seat has been seen as one of the House seats vulnerable to flipping parties.

Voters will not decide the final winner in Tuesday’s June Primary Election. Instead, the Top 2 finishers will battle it out on Nov. 6.