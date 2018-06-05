SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Tuesday’s election will be the first of two possible decisions related to the state’s gas tax which was passed last year.

Voters will decide on Proposition 69, a state Constitutional Amendment that was put on the ballot by lawmakers when the gas tax was passed in April 2017. The amendment directs money from the gas tax to transportation improvement projects.

The measure directing how the funds would be spent required the amendment, and could not be passed solely by the legislature.

Another measure calls for recalling the gas tax. The signatures for that measure are under review by the Secretary of State’s office. If it qualifies, it would be on the November ballot.

Gas prices have risen steadily this time a year ago, but most of the difference doesn’t appear connected to the controversial tax.

California’s gas prices are up 65 cents a gallon year-over-year for a gallon of regular unleaded according to the American Automobile Association, but that compares to 57 cents a gallon nationwide.

In the Sacramento region, the difference is 59 cents, or just two cents above the national average.

In San Francisco and Yuba City, prices have actually risen less than the national average.

Here is a breakdown of regular unleaded gas prices, region by region:

Nationwide

June 4, 2018: $2.94

June 4, 2017: $2.37

Difference: 57 cents (24%)

Statewide

June 4, 2018: $3.73

June 4, 2017: $3.08

Difference: 65 cents (21%)

Sacramento

June 4, 2018: $3.65

June 4, 2017: $3.06

Difference: 59 cents (19.2%)

Stockton-Lodi

June 4, 2018: $3.64

June 4, 2017: $3.05

Difference: 59 cents (19.3%)

Yuba City

June 4, 2018: $3.53

June 4, 2017: $2.97

Difference: 56 cents (21.8%)

San Francisco

June 4, 2018: $3.85

June 4, 2017: $3.29

Difference: 56 cents (17%)

Diesel prices have also seen a sharp increase, hitting cities like Roseville in the pocketbook. The increases have been sharper than regular prices, with some areas seeing increases above $1 a gallon vs 70 cents a gallon nationwide. Gas prices locally and statewide have increased more than the 20 cents per gallon vs the nationwide average, but the majority of the higher prices are matched nationwide.

Here is a breakdown of diesel gas prices, region by region:

Nationwide

June 4, 2018: $3.21

June 4, 2017: $2.51

Difference: 70 cents (27%)

Statewide

June 4, 2018: $3.98

June 4, 2017: $2.96

Difference: $1.02 (35.5%)

Sacramento

June 4, 2018: $3.97

June 4, 2017: $2.95

Difference: $1.02 (34.6%)

Stockton-Lodi

June 4, 2018: $3.97

June 4, 2017: $2.94

Difference: $1.03 (35%)

Yuba City

June 4, 2018: $3.89

June 4, 2017: $2.86

Difference: $1.03 (36%)

San Francisco

June 4, 2018: $4.06

June 4, 2017: $3.06

Difference: $1 (32.7%)