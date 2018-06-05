Filed Under:El Dorado County, Mountain Lion

CAMINO (CBS13) – Rescue crews had to hoist a dog out of a deep hole it fell into while tracking a mountain lion.

According to the El Dorado County Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 3556, crews responded to an old well off Meyers Road in the Camino area on Tuesday. Apparently, a dog had fallen down a 50′ deep well.

The deep well the dog had fallen into. (Credit: El Dorado County Professional Firefighters - IAFF Local 3556)

The dog had been trying to track a mountain lion that has been killing goats recently.

Rescue crews were lowered into the well and were able to get the dog out.

The dog after being pulled out of the well. (Credit: The deep well the dog had fallen into. (Credit: El Dorado County Professional Firefighters - IAFF Local 3556)

The dog was not injured.

 

