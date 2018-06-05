CAMINO (CBS13) – Rescue crews had to hoist a dog out of a deep hole it fell into while tracking a mountain lion.

According to the El Dorado County Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 3556, crews responded to an old well off Meyers Road in the Camino area on Tuesday. Apparently, a dog had fallen down a 50′ deep well.

The dog had been trying to track a mountain lion that has been killing goats recently.

Rescue crews were lowered into the well and were able to get the dog out.

The dog was not injured.