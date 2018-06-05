ELECTION RESULTS:See the full 2018 California Primary Election results
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Republican John Cox has won the second spot to the November election in the race for California governor.

Cox’s second-place finish in Tuesday’s primary ensures Republicans won’t be shut out of the race. But the San Diego businessman faces long odds against Democrat Gavin Newsom in a state where Democrats are increasingly dominating.

Cox got a major boost from President Donald Trump’s endorsement, which helped solidify his support among Republicans and push him past Democrats Antonio Villaraigosa, John Chiang and Delaine Eastin.

Trump’s endorsement was a blow to Republican Assemblyman Travis Allen of Huntington Beach who portrayed himself as the candidate most loyal to the president, who remains popular with the GOP base.

 

CLICK HERE FOR FULL RESULTS

