SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Republican John Cox has won the second spot to the November election in the race for California governor.
Cox’s second-place finish in Tuesday’s primary ensures Republicans won’t be shut out of the race. But the San Diego businessman faces long odds against Democrat Gavin Newsom in a state where Democrats are increasingly dominating.
Cox got a major boost from President Donald Trump’s endorsement, which helped solidify his support among Republicans and push him past Democrats Antonio Villaraigosa, John Chiang and Delaine Eastin.
Trump’s endorsement was a blow to Republican Assemblyman Travis Allen of Huntington Beach who portrayed himself as the candidate most loyal to the president, who remains popular with the GOP base.