LODI (CBS13) — More livestock have gone missing from fields without a trace and it’s causing major concerns for families who operate ranches in San Joaquin County.

Authorities may be closer to finding the person responsible. They are now looking for a vehicle of interest that may be connected to this series of thefts.

Rita McPhee who helps run McPhee Red Angus in Lodi said the thieves who stole her show goat may have broken into her property in broad daylight.

“The thieves are very bold, so I would fear for anybody that caught them in the act, how bold they are, and how aggressive they might be towards that person or anything,” she said.

Detectives with the rural crimes unit of the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department said the thefts have been happening near McPhee’s ranch. Since the weekend, three more goats have been reported stolen.

“There are several markets for goats, whether it’s the meat market, the breeding market where you are showing goats, they use goats for cleanup on fields and brush cleanup, you know fire prevention and stuff like that, so they are very important in the ag industry,” said McPhee.

Investigators have a possible vehicle of interest. They are looking for a Ford Ranger/Chevy S-10 type pickup with wooden racks on the side of the truck bed. It may lead deputies to the person responsible for all the goat thefts, including the disappearance of show goat, Hot Flash.

“I was just in tears when I heard,” said Rose McPhee, owner of Hot Flash.

Authorities in Stanislaus County did find a dead goat that was hog-tied on the side of the road near Modesto. They are working to figure out if it belonged to one of the ranchers in Lodi.

“Frighten, and just like, what do they expect to do with them. I just don’t know what they are going to do with them,” she said.

Investigators say two of the recent goats stolen from ranchers were worth $1,000 each. They are hoping anyone with information can contact the sheriff’s department.