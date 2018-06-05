ELECTION RESULTS:See the full 2018 California Primary Election results
Filed Under:2018 June Primary Election

SACRAMENTO (AP) – Democrat Gavin Newsom has secured the first of two slots in the November election to replace Jerry Brown as California’s governor.

The lieutenant governor and former San Francisco mayor defeated rivals from both parties in Tuesday’s primary.

Newsom was the first candidate to announce a bid for governor more than three years ago. He leaned heavily on his decision in 2004 to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples in San Francisco, touching off years of debate over gay marriage in California and around the country. He says the move shows he’s willing to take bold steps on liberal priorities.

He’s been open about his desire to face a Republican in the November runoff.

