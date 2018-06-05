ELECTION RESULTS:See the full 2018 California Primary Election results
Filed Under:2018 June Primary Election

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California voters overwhelmingly approved Proposition 69 on Tuesday.

It requires the legislature to only use transportation funds on transportation projects. The legislature will be generally prohibited from using the money for other purposes.

Proponents said Prop 69 would guarantee existing transportation taxes can only be used for transportation improvement projects.

Critics argued Prop 69 protects transportation money that won’t build or fix any new roads, and it fails to protect more than $1 billion in gas tax revenues.

 

CLICK HERE FOR FULL RESULTS

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s