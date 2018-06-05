OAKDALE (CBS13) — A registered sex offender who found out he was facing new charges during a court appearance fled from the courthouse.

Christopher Michael Munson, 41, appeared in court on charges related to firearms violations. When he was informed he would be facing new sex charges, he ran from the courthouse.

Munson was going to be taken into custody on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under the age of 14 from a separate investigation.

Investigators are now searching for the registered sex offender accused of more sex crimes in addition to felony firearms crimes.