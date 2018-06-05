SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – More super commuters could be coming to the Central Valley.

A new study shows almost half of people living in the Bay Area right now say plan to leave because of skyrocketing housing prices.

The Bay Area Council has released its annual poll, showing 46 percent of people plan on leaving in the next few years. Of those hopeful movers, 24 percent said they’d likely stay in California – 5 percent say they’d likely move to Sacramento.

Studies show Sacramento is experiencing its highest rate of domestic migration in over a decade.

Stockton and Modesto lead the nation in so-called super commuters, or workers who travel 90 minutes or more to work.

Data from Apartment List shows 10 percent of workers living the in the Stockton area commute to the Bay Area – the highest percentage in the nation.

Nearby Modesto is tied for second.