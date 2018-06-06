WILTON (CBS13) —A grassfire in Wilton created a rare sight on Wednesday.

CBS13 cameras captured an ash devil swirling through the fields where a fire burned through a half hour earlier.

A warm air pocket helped create the same sort of vortex you’d see with a dust devil, but in this case it’s mostly ash from the fire that burned through.

The black swirl lived for about 30 seconds before falling apart.

The fire burned no structures and briefly threatened a solar farm, but fire crews were able to get a handle on it.