DAVIS (CBS13) – Traffic was moving at a crawl over the Yolo Causeway overnight — a familiar sight for causeway drivers — as lanes of the popular stretch of Interstate 80 were closed for needed construction.

It’s a stretch of roadway that causes headaches, especially on the weekends as drivers head back to the Bay Area. But the problems may not last forever, that is if plans can materialize.

Caltrans will hold a series of community meetings to discuss plans to alleviate the congestion along the stretch of the freeway. The agency will hear ideas about what to do to expand the causeway or make other changes to improve the flow of traffic.

Changes to the freeway are targeted for West El Camino Avenue in Sacramento and stretch all the way to Kidwell Road in Dixon.

There are also plans to possibly add a pedestrian and bicycle bridge to further help alleviate traffic congestion, increase safety and reduce travel time.

The first of three meetings will happen Thursday night at 6 p.m. The second meeting will be on Thursday, June 14 at the Civic Center Galleria, and the third will be Thursday, June 21 at Sacramento City Hall.