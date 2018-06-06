ELECTION RESULTS:See the full 2018 California Primary Election results
Filed Under:Garcia Alvarez, road rage, Vandalism

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police have identified the man allegedly behind a road rage incident on a busy Sacramento street Monday.

Garcia Alvarez, 40, is accused of ramming his Chevrolet SUV into the side of a Honda SUV multiple times, jumping on it and tearing off parts.

garcia alvarez Police Identify X Street Road Rage Suspect

Garcia Alverez (Credit: Sacramento PD)

The incident happened Monday afternoon at 10th and X streets. The driver identified as police as Alvarez can be seen on video ramming his SUV into another SUV and eventually pushing it into the roadway.

He was booked into jail on charges of felony vandalism and felony assault. 

