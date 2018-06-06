LIVE OAK (CBS13) — Situated in the middle of thousands of acres of farmland is the city of Live Oak.

“Farming, yes, it’s in our blood,” said Jaskaran Deol, a Live Oak resident and Sikh.

The agriculture is similar to the Hindu Kush region of India where Deol and his parents immigrated from decades ago. The farming culture is what draws many people from Punjab here.

“We call it a mini Punjab,” said Deol.

Deol says since becoming citizens, his family has had difficulties with the voting process.

“They have always felt a disadvantage,” said Deol, “They don’t speak English.”

Many times relying on someone else’s interpretation of the ballot.

“Even though they became citizens, want to be part of the society, but when it comes to voting time, they don’t have a clue,” said Lakhvir Ghag, a Live Oak council member.

That is until now, according to California’s election law, if three percent of the population in a certain area speak a particular language, a ballot must be provided in that language. In Live Oak, 15 percent of the people speak Punjabi.

“We want everyone to participate in our system,” said City Councilman Jason Banks. “That’s what makes the American system of government so great”

During the primary elections on Tuesday, people in Sutter County had the option of using a ballot written in Punjabi. It’s a first for the state.

Live Oak council members and Sutter County officials made a push for Punjabi.

“It allows them to understand directly what they’re voting for,” said Banks,

“They were really happy they could do it themselves and didn’t have to rely on anybody else,” said Deol.

The ability to vote in a native language, Deol says it provides freedom for his relatives who can now vote on their own.

“This is one of the many steps in progressing and including everybody that lives here,” said Deol.