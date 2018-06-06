ELECTION RESULTS:See the full 2018 California Primary Election results
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) –  A job fair targeting veterans is being held Thursday in Sacramento.

The California Employment Development Department is holding the “Honor a Hero, Hire a Vet” free job fair. Job seekers are urged to come “dressed to impress.”

  • Thursday, June 7
  • 10 am- 2 pm
  • Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services: 3333 Third Avenue, Sacramento 95817

The job fair is part of a statewide initiative to provides veterans access to job opportunities, training, and resources. In the 10 years since the program started, more than 37,000 veterans have found jobs with more than 13,800 employers.

