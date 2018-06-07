SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Nearly 600 goats are on the Sacramento waterfront on Thursday as the county Department of Water Resources prepares for next year’s rainy season.

Goats and sheep are natural lawn mowers, eating the grass and brush near the river so water flows won’t get clogged after the “first flush” of rain.

With their help, these areas won’t flood as easily in the winter.

“By using the goats and sheep we’re able to cut down the grass in the area effectively and environmentally friendly, too,” said Matt Robinson with the Department of Water Resources.

DWR has been using this program for the last seven years. The goats will eat more than 22 acres within the month.

There is always a herder on hand to make sure the helpers stay on task, and to make sure the animals drink plenty of water to wash down their big meal.