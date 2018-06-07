LIVE:
Two grass fires are burning in Rio Linda
Facebook Accidentally Switched 14 Million Users' Settings To Public
Sprouts Holding Job Fair For New Sacramento Store
Sprouts Farmers Market is hiring 150 full- and part-time employees for its new Arden Arcade store.
Millennials Are Moving To Sacramento
More millennials ages 20-34 moved into Sacramento than left in 2016.
Police: Van Stolen In Redding With Show Dogs Inside Recovered, All Dogs Safe
More than a dozen show dogs are missing after a cargo van was stolen from a fast food parking lot in Redding.
Morning Forecast - June 7, 2018
Find out what kind of weather to expect this weekend.
Sixers President Of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo Resigns In Wake Of Burner Twitter Accounts Probe
Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo has resigned amid an investigation into an alleged use of a variety of Twitter accounts to anonymously trash some Sixers players and fellow executives.
Report: Kaepernick's Legal Team Expected To Subpoena President Trump, VP Pence In Collusion Case
The former quarterback's lawyers are reportedly looking to depose several members of the administration in their collusion case against the NFL.
CM Punk Doubts He'll Wrestle Again, Not Completely Ruling It Out
CM Punk, set to fight Mike Jackson at UFC 225 on Saturday, doubts he'll ever wrestle again for WWE, Ring Of Honor or any other promotion.
Thanks To Warriors Game 3 Win, America Gets Free Tacos
As part of the "Steal a game, steal a taco" promotion, fans can get a free Doritos Loco taco on Wednesday, June 13th.
Best Kids Menus In Sacramento
Skip the menus that lack creativity and instead consider visiting one of these eateries that serve steamed vegetables, rotisserie chicken plates, mac 'n' cheese, and even wood-fired pizzas with fresh veggies and other toppings that will leave even the most pickiest of eaters satisfied.
Best Tequila Drinks In Sacramento
The types of tequila at Florez Bar and Grill, blancos, anejos, mezcal, reposadas and premiums, number in the double digits, and the bar offers an array of margaritas. The latter include hibiscus, pomegranate, tamarind and basil blueberry, a skinny Cadillac with Grand Marnier and another with George Clooney’s Tequila Casamingos Blanco.
Explore America's Castles
These are five of the finest castles in America to explore for that next big vacation.
Best Ways To Support Sacramento's Local Art Scene
Does art imitate life, or does life imitate art? The answers are all around you, through dance, visual art, music and more. Those answer are also on display in your very backyard. So dig in, Sacramento, and support the arts. Here are some ideas to start you off.
Best Memorial Day Walks, Runs And Parades In Sacramento
Entrants to this Memorial Day can be children, adults or dogs; the No Excuses 5K is a benefit for Canine Companions for Independence. Through its Veterans Initiative, the nonprofit provides free, highly-trained support dogs to disabled veterans.
Best Mother-Daughter Date Ideas In Sacramento
Mother's Day may only come once a year, but there are myriad ways to celebrate the woman who does it all with one or more of these creative and fun mother and daughter date ideas in Sacramento.
Millennials Moving to Sac
SmartAsset found millennials are moving to Sacramento, net gain of 6,680 in 2016
11 a.m. CBS13 Update 6/7/18
Here's your latest one-minute news update.
Medical Marijuana Bill
Medical Marijuna bill shelved-- would prevent users from being discriminated during hiring process
9 a.m. CBS13 Update 6/7/18
The latest headlines.
8 a.m. CBS13 Update 6/7/18
Ken Rudulph has the latest news at 8 a.m.
Christina Janes
Christina got her first taste of broadcasting growing up in the San Francisco Bay Area. When, at the age of 2, she began giving mini newscasts from her front yard to any neighbor who would listen using a turkey baster as a microphone.
Tony Lopez
Tony Lopez has been a proud member of the CBS13 news team for nearly a decade, now. Hired to launch Sacramento’s only local news at 4 p.m., he continues to bring viewers their first afternoon news of the day, including breaking news at it happens.
Kurtis Ming
Nine-time Emmy Award winner Kurtis Ming is CBS13’s consumer investigative reporter.
Best Beach Vacations On The Atlantic
A look at five of the best beach vacations with widest range of things to do and places to stay along the Atlantic Coast.
Latest Pro Golf Power Rankings
June 7, 2018 at 12:19 pm
