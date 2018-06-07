ELECTION RESULTS:See the full 2018 California Primary Election results
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two people are dead after a crash on Highway 99 early Thursday morning.

The scene is near the Mack Road exit.

California Highway Patrol says three cars were involved in the accident, which happened just after 2 a.m. Two men were killed in the crash; one driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Exactly what led up to the crash is still under investigation.

Traffic on the northbound side of Highway 99 was diverted for a time, but the roadway has since been reopened.

