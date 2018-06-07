SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two people are dead after a crash on Highway 99 early Thursday morning.

The scene is near the Mack Road exit.

Traffic being diverted on NB 99 at Mack Rd due to double fatal accident. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/dzfirRE7D4 — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) June 7, 2018

California Highway Patrol says three cars were involved in the accident, which happened just after 2 a.m. Two men were killed in the crash; one driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Exactly what led up to the crash is still under investigation.

Traffic on the northbound side of Highway 99 was diverted for a time, but the roadway has since been reopened.