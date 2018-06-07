SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Millennials like Sacramento.

More millennials ages 20-34 moved into Sacramento than left in 2016, according the the U.S. Census Bureau. In fact, Sacramento had a net gain of 6,680 millennials- the 3rd most in the U.S.

Only Seattle (7,302) and Columbia, South Carolina (6,937) outpaced the City of Trees.

Many of those who decided to call Sacramento home came from other parts of California. SmartAsset looked into the information and found around 10,000 millennials came to Sacramento from other parts of California, compared to 5,600 who left for another California city. Another 6,000 millennials moved here from other places, while 2,900 moved elsewhere.

The biggest reason for moving to Sacramento? Affordable housing.

Only 2 other California cities ranked in the top 20: San Jose (7) and Oakland (18).