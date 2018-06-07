REDDING (CBS13) – More than a dozen show dogs are missing after a cargo van was stolen from a fast food parking lot in Redding.

Rat terriers, Rottweilers, and yellow labs were all in the white Dodge van when it was stolen from the Redding In-N-Out parking lot on Wednesday.

In total, police say 15 dogs have been stolen.

According to the Redding Police Department, the 2018 Dodge ProMaster Cargo van has a Seattle Seahawks sticker on the back, and a number “12” on the rear window. The van has the Washington license plate number BKD2048.

The dogs’ owner is offering a $30,000 reward for their safe return.

Surveillance photos of the person suspected of stealing the van have been released by police.

If you’ve seen the vehicle, please contact Redding police at (530) 225-4200.