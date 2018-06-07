ELECTION RESULTS:See the full 2018 California Primary Election results
REDDING (CBS13) – More than a dozen show dogs are missing after a cargo van was stolen from a fast food parking lot in Redding.

Rat terriers, Rottweilers, and yellow labs were all in the white Dodge van when it was stolen from the Redding In-N-Out parking lot on Wednesday.

In total, police say 15 dogs have been stolen.

Examples of the kind of dogs stolen. (Credit: Redding Police Department)

According to the Redding Police Department, the 2018 Dodge ProMaster Cargo van has a Seattle Seahawks sticker on the back, and a number “12” on the rear window. The van has the Washington license plate number BKD2048.

The dogs’ owner is offering a $30,000 reward for their safe return.

Surveillance photos of the person suspected of stealing the van have been released by police.

Surveillance photo of the suspect. (Credit: Redding Police Department)

If you’ve seen the vehicle, please contact Redding police at (530) 225-4200.

