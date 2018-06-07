LIVE:Two grass fires are burning in Rio Linda
Filed Under:Sprouts Market

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sprouts Farmers Market is hiring 150 full- and part-time employees for its new Arden Arcade store.

Sprouts will hold job fairs on Monday, June 11 and Tuesday, June 12 and conduct walk-in interviews. Available positions include: deli clerks, meat clerks, produce clerks, bakery clerks, bulk clerks, and vitamin clerks.

  • Holiday Inn Cal Expo: 2224 Auburn Blvd., Sacramento
  • Monday, June 11: 8 am-11:30 am; 1 pm-6 pm
  • Tuesday, June 12: 8 am-11:30 am; 1 pm-4 pm

Sprouts Farmers Market will open this summer at 2735 Marconi Avenue in Sacramento.

This is one of several stores Sprouts is opening in the region. The Lodi location will open in late August.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s