San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man wearing suit and tie and carrying a briefcase was being sought in San Francisco after being caught on camera attacking a person lying on a sidewalk.

The San Francisco Police Tenderloin station tweeted images of the man, who appears to be white, wearing glasses and a dark beanie.

sf1 Well Dressed Man Caught On Camera Kicking Person On San Francisco Sidewalk

Credit: SFPD

sf2 Well Dressed Man Caught On Camera Kicking Person On San Francisco Sidewalk

Credit: SFPD

Police said he is wanted for aggravated assault after being seen kicking a person on the ground on Leavenworth St. near McAllister St.

Anyone who recognizes the man was urged to contact San Francisco Police at call (415)575-4444 and reference case 180387174.

