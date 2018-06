CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – The council voted to censure Councilman Bret Daniels after he was accused of stalking an ex-girlfriend.

But now the Sacramento Bee says the city’s vice mayor asked Daniels to resign.

Daniels is accused of stalking a former high school girlfriend in 2008 and 2017. Police investigated and found that he didn’t do anything criminal.

The council, however, says his actions don’t properly represent the city.

Daniels was a candidate for sheriff in Tuesday’s primary.