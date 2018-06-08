  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Highway 49, Nevada County

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – A 23-year-old man from Elk Grove has died after apparently drowning in the South Yuba River.

The incident happened on Tuesday.

According to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area near the Highway 49 bridge around 2:30 p.m. after getting a report of a man in the water.

The man, identified by authorities as Christian Cotter, was last seen about 300 yards downstream from the bridge.

Authorities recovered Cotter’s body later in the day. It appears that his ankle got caught in some rocks, deputies say.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s