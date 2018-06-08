NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – A 23-year-old man from Elk Grove has died after apparently drowning in the South Yuba River.

The incident happened on Tuesday.

According to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area near the Highway 49 bridge around 2:30 p.m. after getting a report of a man in the water.

The man, identified by authorities as Christian Cotter, was last seen about 300 yards downstream from the bridge.

Authorities recovered Cotter’s body later in the day. It appears that his ankle got caught in some rocks, deputies say.