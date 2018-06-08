SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – More than 19,660 California missing person records have been entered into the national database as of Jan. 1, 2018. In an effort to assist families looking for a long-term missing loved one, a free event will be held Saturday to offer families access to many resources.

Law enforcement has partnered with different organizations at the state, federal, and local levels in an effort to help locate missing persons, identify previously unidentified persons, and connect family members with additional resources to find their missing loved ones. “Missing in California” will focus on providing those resources and supporting families.

Attendees will have the opportunity to report missing persons or add more information to existing missing person reports. Other on-site resources include the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, NamUs, Victim advocacy groups, and investigators from law enforcement across the Sacramento region.

The Sheriff’s Department emphasized that the event will solely focus on missing person cases. Background checks will not be conducted on family members or attendees, but law enforcement will need contact information for the family members of the missing person.

It’s encouraged that anyone interested in attending the event contacts Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Paige Kneeland at (916) 874-1751 or ckneeland@sacsheriff.com to make an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome – no one will be turned away.

This free event will take place on June 9, 2018, from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Sacramento State – Harper Alumni Center (6000 College Town Drive, Sacramento).