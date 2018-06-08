SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Several people have been arrested during Sacramento County’s probation sweep of sex offenders this week.

According to the department, law enforcement officers have done checks on the homes of dozens of registered sex offenders. The checks, which were done to make sure the sex offenders were in compliance with probation, resulted in 20 searches.

Sex Offender Sweep led by Probation this wk resulted in 50 home checks, 20 searches, 2 warrant arrests, 2 violations of probation, & 3 arrests on new crimes. Goal was to ensure probationers on a sex offender caseload were in compliance w/ court ordered conditions of probation. pic.twitter.com/CgARJjS0js — Sac County Probation (@SacCoProbation) June 8, 2018

As a result of those searches, a total of seven people have been arrested: Two people were arrested on warrants, while another two were arrested on probation violations and three more were arrested for new crimes.

In total, law enforcement officers checked 50 homes in the sweep.