STOCKTON (CBS13) – An elderly woman has died after being struck by a car in Stockton Thursday night.

The scene was along the 5700 block of Lorraine Drive.

Stockton police say officers responded to the scene just after 7:30 p.m. A woman in her 80s had been struck by a car, officers found.

The woman was rushed to the hospital, but she was later pronounced dead.

Officers say the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The identity of the woman has not been released at this point.

Anyone with more information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact Stockton police at (209) 937-8377.