  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – An elderly woman has died after being struck by a car in Stockton Thursday night.

The scene was along the 5700 block of Lorraine Drive.

Stockton police say officers responded to the scene just after 7:30 p.m. A woman in her 80s had been struck by a car, officers found.

The woman was rushed to the hospital, but she was later pronounced dead.

Officers say the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The identity of the woman has not been released at this point.

Anyone with more information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact Stockton police at (209) 937-8377.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s